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Racial stereotypes of African footballers persist. A World Cup is a good time to talk about them

By Uroš Kovač, Postdoctoral fellow, University of Groningen
Ikechukwu Ejekwumadu, Postdoctoral Fellow, Institute of Sports Science, University of Tübingen
With a Somali referee being denied entry into the US, and the surge of online racist abuse after 2026 World Cup matches, racism and exclusion in football are once again in the news.

Overt anti-Black racism in football is well reported and researched.…The Conversation


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© The Conversation -
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