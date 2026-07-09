Is recursive self‑improvement the dawning of AI superintelligence?
By Michael G. Madden, Established Professor of Computer Science & Head of Machine Learning Research Group, School of Computer Science, University of Galway
James McDermott, Senior Lecturer in Computer Science, School of Computer Science, University of Galway
The US AI research company Anthropic has become known for building powerful AI models while simultaneously warning about their dangers.
Most recently, its executives wrote about the threat posed by “recursive self-improvement”. This is the point when AI systems can improve themselves by themselves, potentially leading to “superintelligence”…
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- Thursday, July 9, 2026