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How new technology ensures the Titanic story endures

By Jonathan Peter Skinner, Reader in Anthropology of Events, University of Surrey
The continued reinvention of the Titanic across television, immersive exhibitions, virtual reality and theatre suggests the emergence of what might be called a “Titanic signature”. This is a recognisable way of retelling the disaster that repeatedly combines familiar characters, dramatic moments, emotional themes and immersive experiences. Rather than simply recounting history, each new version reworks a shared cultural template for contemporary audiences.

The term echoes Belfast’s 2012 Titanic…The Conversation


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