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Human Rights Observatory

NZ legalised homosexuality 40 years ago – but even today, justice issues remain

By Kris Gledhill, Professor of Law, Auckland University of Technology
Same-sex marriages and an apology from the state followed the homosexual law reform, but gaps remain for some people trying to have historic convictions expunged.The Conversation


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