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Human Rights Observatory

Why Colorado replaced its AI discrimination law with a transparency requirement that the feds might challenge anyway

By Stefani Langehennig, Assistant Professor of Practice, Daniels College of Business, University of Denver
When Colorado replaced its landmark AI law in May 2026, the move looked like a retreat from ambitious lawmaking. The state abandoned a first-of-its-kind framework that required companies to actively prevent algorithmic discrimination. That’s the risk that automated systems produce biased outcomes based on race, gender, age or other protected characteristics when making…The Conversation


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