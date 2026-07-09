We asked Ukrainians what they think of Trump – more view him as an enemy than a friend
By Gerard Toal, Professor of Government and International Affairs, Virginia Tech
John O’Loughlin, Professor of Geography, University of Colorado Boulder
Sarah Wilson Sokhey, Associate Professor of Political Science, University of Colorado Boulder
Despite holding a low opinion of the US president and his negotiators, most Ukrainians have favorable views toward Americans more generally.
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- Thursday, July 9, 2026