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Human Rights Observatory

Grattan on Friday: AI’s opportunities and risks front and centre on Albanese government’s agenda

By Michelle Grattan, Professorial Fellow, University of Canberra
The government believes it can’t allow “the tech bros to let it rip”, as one source puts it. But it can’t allow the country to fall behind the pack either.The Conversation


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