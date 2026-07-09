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STING protein: our study found new ways for the body to activate – and possibly control – inflammation

By Estanislao Nistal Villán, Virólogo y profesor de Microbiología de la Facultad de Farmacia, Universidad CEU San Pablo
Sergio Rius Rocabert, Profesor colaborador doctor en microbiología. Virólogo e inmunólogo., Universidad CEU San Pablo
Understanding inflammation – and above all, how to regulate it – is one of the great medical challenges of modern medicine. Its role as the first line of defence is crucial. It occurs when the presence of infectious agents triggers an inflammatory response. As well as hindering the entry of viruses and bacteria, this acts as a distress signal, attracting other components of our immune system.

But excessive inflammatory response can be harmful. Indeed, poor regulation of inflammation plays a central role in the way many illnesses develop.

One example of this is COVID, where…The Conversation


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