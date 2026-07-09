Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Lebanon: Israeli attacks killing children, wiping out families must be investigated as war crimes

By Amnesty International
Three Israeli air strikes in southern Lebanon in March 2026 that killed 24 civilians – 12 of them children – wiping out families, must be investigated as war crimes, Amnesty International said today.  The organization investigated three Israeli attacks that destroyed civilian homes in al-Thakana neighbourhood in Tyre district, Irkay village in Saida district, and al-Rahbat neighbourhood in Nabatieh district on 6, 12, and 13 March, respectively. Those killed included 12 children, ranging in ages from […] The post Lebanon: Israeli attacks killing children, wiping out families must be investigated…


Read complete article

© Amnesty International -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Global: Filipino domestic workers exploited and subjected to sexual abuse in Saudi Arabia
~ Statelessness in the region of former Yugoslavia: unfinished nationality rights, legal identity and Roma exclusion
~ A timing glitch was behind Telstra’s nationwide outage. It points to a bigger vulnerability
~ AI can predict how you’ll respond to a survey. But that’s not the same as understanding you
~ Despite Trump’s wishes, Iran is dragging the US into a long war
~ How a nationwide Telstra outage rocked the Australian economy – and what we can learn
~ DR Congo: Crackdown on Protesters
~ Ukraine: Civilians Trapped in Occupied Khersonska Region
~ Politics with Michelle Grattan: Andrew Wilkie on the need to go harder to curb gambling advertising
~ Sounding the Alarm over Tunisia’s Crackdown
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter