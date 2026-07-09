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Human Rights Observatory

Global: Filipino domestic workers exploited and subjected to sexual abuse in Saudi Arabia

By Amnesty International
A year after Amnesty International documented widespread abuse of Kenyan domestic workers in Saudi Arabia, a new briefing from the organization reveals that Filipino women are facing many of the same abuses, including being overworked, exploited and subjected to degrading treatment, as well as sexual assault in some cases. “Once we step in their homes, […] The post Global: Filipino domestic workers exploited and subjected to sexual abuse in Saudi Arabia appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


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