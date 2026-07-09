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Human Rights Observatory

Statelessness in the region of former Yugoslavia: unfinished nationality rights, legal identity and Roma exclusion

By Global Voices Central & Eastern Europe
Between 1990 and 2008, Yugoslavia dissolved into seven independent countries that faced similar challenges, but also experienced important differences that affect their institutional responses to statelessness.


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