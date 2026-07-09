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Human Rights Observatory

Saccharine is a body horror film for the Ozempic era

By Erin Harrington, Senior Lecturer in English and Cultural Studies, University of Canterbury
The new Australian film is an effective exploration of one woman’s eating disorder, and a worthy entry into the growing canon of contemporary female-led horror.The Conversation


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