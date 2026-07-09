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AI can predict how you’ll respond to a survey. But that’s not the same as understanding you

By Steve Bickley, Postdoctoral Research Fellow, School of Economics & Finance, Queensland University of Technology
What makes people change their minds, or their behaviour? Social scientists spend a lot of time thinking about this question, and experiments are one of the most powerful ways to answer it.

Experiments – testing ideas on real people – take considerable amounts of time and money. Enter large language models (LLMs): artificial intelligence (AI) systems trained to mimic certain kinds of text-based human behaviour based on vast amounts of…The Conversation


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