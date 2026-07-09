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Human Rights Observatory

Despite Trump’s wishes, Iran is dragging the US into a long war

By Jessica Genauer, Academic Director, School of Public Policy and Government, UNSW Sydney
New tit-for-tat airstrikes between the US and Iran over control of the Strait of Hormuz suggest the ceasefire will not turn into a permanent peace.The Conversation


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