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How a nationwide Telstra outage rocked the Australian economy – and what we can learn

By Niusha Shafiabady, Professor in Computational Intelligence, Australian Catholic University
Md Akhtaruzzaman, Professor of Finance and Head of Department, Accounting and Finance, Australian Catholic University
The most important lesson for Australia is not to slow digitalisation, but to make it more resilient and remove single points of failure.The Conversation


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