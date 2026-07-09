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Human Rights Observatory

Georgia: New Laws Devastate Independent Civic Groups

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Protesters gather outside the Georgian parliament in Tbilisi, Georgia, on May 26, 2026. © 2026 Sebastien Canaud/NurPhoto via AP Photo Georgian authorities are using repressive laws, funding restrictions, and politically motivated criminal investigations to dismantle independent civil society. New laws place virtually all foreign funding under strict government control, impose stigmatizing “foreign agent” labels, and threaten activists and independent groups with severe fines and prison sentences.The government should repeal these unjustifiable legal measures…


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