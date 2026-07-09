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Human Rights Observatory

DR Congo: Crackdown on Protesters

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Security forces disperse protesters near the parliament building in Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of Congo, June 12, 2026. © 2026 Aristote Lokinda/Reuters (Kinshasa) – Security forces in the Democratic Republic of Congo used excessive force against protesters demonstrating against a proposed law that could extend President Félix Tshisekedi’s term on June 12, 2026, Human Rights Watch said today.The security forces used tear gas and batons in the capital, Kinshasa, to prevent a group of protesters created to defend the existing constitution from attending…


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