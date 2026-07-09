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Human Rights Observatory

Ukraine: Civilians Trapped in Occupied Khersonska Region

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image The Antonovsky bridge destroyed by the Russian army with explosives in its retreat of Kherson, Ukraine, November 16, 2022. © 2022 Celestino Arce Lavin/ZUMA via Reuters (Berlin, July 9, 2026) – Civilians trapped in front-line areas of the Russian-occupied Khersonska region in southern Ukraine face dire humanitarian conditions and have no safe way to leave, Human Rights Watch said today. Civilians who wish to evacuate should be allowed to do so safely.Residents who escaped the city of Oleshky, on the east bank of the Dnipro River, described severe shortages…


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