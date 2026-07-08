More pharmacists will be able to vaccinate children under 5. Here’s what you need to know
By Nicholas Wood, Professor, The Children's Hospital at Westmead Clinical School and Sydney Infectious Diseases Institute, University of Sydney
Lucy Deng, Paediatrician and Clinical Senior Lecturer, Children's Hospital Westmead Clinical School, University of Sydney
More children under five years old should be able to be vaccinated in pharmacies from January 2027 under a range of measures designed to boost vaccine coverage announced in this year’s federal budget.
Other measures include funding to send families SMS reminders and targeted information when their child’s vaccines are due.
These measures aim to stem a decline in childhood vaccine coverage we’ve seen since 2020.
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- Wednesday, July 8, 2026