AI can’t replace mental health therapists. But here’s where it might make a difference
By Dushanthi Madhushika Manamalage, PhD Candidate, Faculty of Engineering and Design, University of Auckland, Waipapa Taumata Rau
Frederick Sundram, Professor of Psychiatry, University of Auckland, Waipapa Taumata Rau
Partha Roop, Professor of Electrical and Computer and Software Engineering, University of Auckland, Waipapa Taumata Rau
Reza Shahamiri, Senior Lecturer in Software Engineering, University of Auckland, Waipapa Taumata Rau
As more people turn to chatbots for support, new research is exploring a potential role for AI in spotting early signs of depression.
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- Wednesday, July 8, 2026