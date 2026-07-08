The tiny microalgae behind South Australia’s harmful algal bloom is among the most toxic ever tested
By Shauna Murray, Professor; Faculty of Science, University of Technology Sydney
Cheong Xin Chan, Associate Professor, School of Chemistry and Molecular Biosciences, The University of Queensland
Craig Styan, Associate Professor, School of Physics, Chemistry and Earth Sciences, University of Adelaide
Greta Gaiani, Chancellor's Postdoctoral Research Fellow, School of Life Sciences, University of Technology Sydney
Gustaaf Hallegraeff, Adjunct Senior Researcher, Ecology and Biodiversity, University of Tasmania
Over the past 15 months, one of the country’s worst marine environmental disasters has been unfolding in South Australia.
A harmful algal bloom expanded in many coastal seas, killing thousands of fish, birds, shellfish and marine mammals. Even iconic species such as giant cuttlefish and seadragons have washed up dead on beaches.
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- Wednesday, July 8, 2026