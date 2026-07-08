Many elite athletes live with health impacts long after they retire. Should they carry all the costs?
By Hoani Smith, Lecturer in Sport Management and Sport Science, Lincoln University, New Zealand
Dion Enari, Associate Professor, Ngā Wai a Te Tūī (Maori and Indigenous Research Centre) and School of Healthcare and Social Practice, UNITEC Institute of Technology
Phil Borell, Senior Lecturer (Above the Bar), Aotahi School of Maori and Indigenous Studies, University of Canterbury
Retired male elite rugby players have higher rates of osteoarthritis, mild cognitive disorders, depression and hazardous alcohol use than non-contact sport players.
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- Wednesday, July 8, 2026