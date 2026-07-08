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Patrice Lawrence is the new children’s laureate – why she is the perfect pick in this moment of division

By Melanie Ramdarshan Bold, Professor of Youth Literature and Culture, University of Glasgow
The children’s laureate is responsible for promoting reading and children’s literature, as well as celebrating creativity and storytelling. For the newly appointed children’s laureate, Patrice Lawrence, belonging will sit at the centre of her work.

“I believe that we, as humans, are changed by stories. They connect us to different worlds, and they connect us to each other,” the author explained in the announcement of her tenure. “I will champion the power of books to make us feel like we belong, and shared stories as a tool for bringing people together. We are living in a divided world…The Conversation


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