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Evil Dead Burn could breathe new life into a fragmented horror saga

By Kieran Foster, Assistant Professor in Film and Screen Studies, University of Nottingham
The horror series Evil Dead, first brought to the screen in 1981 by director Sam Raimi, is in its healthiest state for decades. The 2023 film Evil Dead Rise was a financial success, and 2026 will prove to be a huge year for the franchise, with the release of new film Evil Dead Burn. The next film, Evil Dead Wrath, is already in post-production and due for release in 2028.

Yet like any successful franchise, Evil Dead has always been bigger than just films. It has appeared in a variety of media forms including…The Conversation


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