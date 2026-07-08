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Human Rights Observatory

Zimbabwe Constitution Amended to Extend President’s Term

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image The ZANU PF headquarters in Harare a day after Zimbabwe President Emmerson Mnangagwa signed Amendment Bill No. 3 into law, amending the Constitution, July 8, 2026. © 2026 Jekesai Njikizana/AFP via Getty Images Zimbabwe’s President Emmerson Mnangagwa signed a law on July 7 amending the constitution to extend presidential terms from five to seven years. The amendment, approved by parliament last month, also abolishes the election of the president by popular vote and establishes a parliamentary method for selecting the president.Zimbabwe’s 2013 Constitution…


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