Surge pricing is broken – but there’s a smarter way to match gig workers with consumers
By Christopher S. Tang, Professor of Supply Chain Management, University of California, Los Angeles
David Dobrzykowski, Bickerstaff Chair, Professor of Supply Chain Management, Auburn University
Nicolo Masorgo, Assistant Professor of Management, Miami University
Rather than chasing dollars, gig workers are micro-entrepreneurs who perform a strict ‘mental audit’ of every single task to see if it’s worth their time.
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- Wednesday, July 8, 2026