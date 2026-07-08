Beyond birds and mice, free-ranging cats eat a surprising number of insects
By Christopher A. Lepczyk, Professor of Wildlife Biology and Conservation, Auburn University
Daniel Rubinoff, Professor of Entomology, University of Hawaii
Jean E. Fantle-Lepczyk, Research Fellow, College of Forestry, Wildlife and Environment, Auburn University
A look at cats’ diets as reported by researchers over many years shows they eat a lot more than people might think.
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- Wednesday, July 8, 2026