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Florida’s proposed property tax cuts rely on a population boom that has slowed dramatically

By Matt Brooks, Assistant Professor in the Sociology of Population, Florida State University
Karin Brewster, Professor of Sociology, Florida State University
From 2020 to 2024, Florida’s population grew by 8.5%, from 21.6 million to 23.4 million.

This is nothing new: The state’s warm weather, amenities that include world-class golf courses and beaches, and lack of income tax have long attracted newcomers, so Florida often leads the U.S. in population growth.

But recent data suggests that population…The Conversation


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