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How to keep your medicines safe during hot weather

By Dipa Kamdar, Senior Lecturer in Pharmacy Practice, Kingston University
Heatwaves don’t just threaten your skin, they can damage insulin, inhalers and other medicines too, sometimes without any visible warning signs.The Conversation


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