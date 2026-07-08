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From maternal health to influenza rates, gaps in CDC’s public health data are creating dangerous blind spots for disease tracking and prevention

By John Kubale, Research Assistant Professor at the Institute for Social Research, University of Michigan
By interfering with how communities collect data and how researchers access it, the CDC risks undermining the hard-won trust needed for effective public health.The Conversation


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