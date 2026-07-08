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World Cup 2026: are Les Bleus a true reflection of French society?

By Tapiwa Seremani, Associate Professor in Business Ethics, IÉSEG School of Management
France’s ethnically diverse squad reflects the nation’s multi-faceted history: its colonial heritage, migration patterns and the French Football Federation’s training policy that dates back to the 1990s.The Conversation


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