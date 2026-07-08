Homes need more renewable energy tech – here’s how to make sure retrofits avoid creating e-waste
By Ana Rute Costa, Professor of Sustainable Architecture, Lancaster University
Moses Itanola, PhD Candidate, Circular Economy & Digital Construction, Ulster University
Philip Griffiths, Professor of Building Physics, Ulster University
Retrofit solutions need to prioritise the use of renewable, sustainable materials that minimise the consequences of resource consumption and pollution.
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- Wednesday, July 8, 2026