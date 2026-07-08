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Human Rights Observatory

How the British press has undermined the ECHR over many years: new study

By Ekaterina Balabanova, Professor of Politics and Media, University of Liverpool
Gemma Horton, Impact Fellow for Centre for Freedom of the Media, University of Sheffield
The UK’s immigration and asylum bill has proposed restricting how the European Convention on Human Rights (ECHR) is interpreted and applied in the UK to make it easier to deport migrants.

For years, critics have argued that the ECHR undermines the UK’s border security by prohibiting deportations on the basis of Article 8, the right to family life,…The Conversation


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© The Conversation -
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