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What happens inside a tennis player’s brain as they try to return a 148mph serve?

By Michelle Spear, Professor of Anatomy, University of Bristol
The fastest serve so far at this year’s Wimbledon tennis championships was struck by the Argentinian Thiago Agustín Tirante on the opening day.

His serve of almost 148mph (238km/h) was still some way under the Wimbledon record of 153mph, set by Frenchman Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard in 2025. And despite Tirante giving his opponent less than a fifth of a second to play each serve, he lost the match in straight sets.

Which means his rocket serves were successfully…The Conversation


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