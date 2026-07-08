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Living in a glorified tent: new research shows huge energy gaps between older and newer homes

By Matthew Daly, Research Principal, Institute for Sustainable Futures, University of Technology Sydney
Older homes are colder homes. There’s a huge energy performance gap between newer and older homes – and it costs a lot.The Conversation


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