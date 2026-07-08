Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Sounding the Alarm over Tunisia’s Crackdown

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image People rally calling for the release of political detainees and greater freedom of expression in Tunis, Tunisia, on December 6, 2025. © 2025 Yassine Gaidi/Sipa via AP Photo At the 62nd session of the United Nations Human Rights Council, which closed on July 8, UN experts and civil society expressed deep concern about Tunisia’s intensifying human rights crises. But the continued silence from UN member states all but signalled a free pass for Tunisian authorities to continue escalating their crackdown on civic space.Five years after Tunisian President Kais Saied seized…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Living in a glorified tent: new research shows huge energy gaps between older and newer homes
~ Politics with Michelle Grattan: Andrew Wilkie on the need to go harder to curb gambling advertising
~ Younger Australians show greater interest in Indigenous histories, but know less about them: new research
~ Germany: Government Curbing Freedom of Information Act
~ Egypt: Prisoner with Apparent Brain Tumor Denied Care
~ Sweden: Deportation Decisions Ignore Women’s Rights Risks
~ Feelings of statelessness: Watching the Cantonese opera ‘The Flower Princess’ in the UK
~ Ukraine war is not going well for Russia – how dangerous is this for Vladimir Putin?
~ What will AI do for us? Young adults in lower-income countries feel more positive about its potential – new survey
~ Germany: Tajik Activist and Son Deported Despite Arrest Risk
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter