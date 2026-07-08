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Human Rights Observatory

Iran: Lack of international justice six months after January protest massacres risks further atrocity crimes

By Amnesty International
On the six-month anniversary of the January 2026 popular uprising in Iran when security forces carried out mass unlawful killings on an unprecedented scale to crush protests calling for dignity, freedom and an end to the Islamic Republic system, killing thousands of protesters and bystanders between 8-9 January 2026, Diana Eltahawy, Deputy Regional Director for the Middle East and North Africa at Amnesty International said:  “Six months after Iran’s security forces unlawfully killed thousands of men, women and children across the country over a […] The post Iran: Lack of international justice…


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