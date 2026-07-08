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30 years since Dolly the sheep was born, where is cloning technology at now?

By Sathana Dushyanthen, Academic Specialist & Senior Lecturer in Cancer Sciences & Digital Health | Superstar of STEM | Science Communicator, The University of Melbourne
Today, cloning is not a technology that can simply “copy and paste” living things. But it’s brought advances in several fields of science.The Conversation


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