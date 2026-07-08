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How does a Telstra outage bring down trains? A telco expert explains

By Faraz Hasan, Director of Research, University of Canberra
It wasn’t just mobile phones that went down with the Telstra outage. Here’s how trains connect to the mobile network.The Conversation


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