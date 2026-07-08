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Younger Australians show greater interest in Indigenous histories, but know less about them: new research

By Nicole Townsend, Lecturer in War Studies, UNSW Sydney
It has been 50 years since Australia first marked NAIDOC week. Originating in Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander political protest and advocacy, the National Aborigines and Islanders Day Observance Committee (NAIDOC) describes the celebrations as “an opportunity for all Australians to learn about First Nations cultures and histories”.

But how much do Australians actually know about these histories,…The Conversation


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© The Conversation -
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