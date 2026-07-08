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Human Rights Observatory

Egypt: Prisoner with Apparent Brain Tumor Denied Care

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Inmates receiving medical treatment at the clinic of Borg el-Arab prison near Alexandria, Egypt, November 20, 2019. © 2019 Mohamed el-Shahed/AFP via Getty Images (Beirut) – Egyptian authorities are denying medical care to a death row prisoner with an apparent brain tumor, following a forced disappearance and an unfair trial, Human Rights Watch said today. The Egyptian authorities detained the prisoner, Ahmed al-Waleed al-Shal, in 2014 shortly after he graduated from medical school at age 24. He was convicted in a mass trial for alleged involvement in a violent…


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