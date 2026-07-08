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Human Rights Observatory

Sweden: Deportation Decisions Ignore Women’s Rights Risks

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image A demonstration against the deportations of young adults held at Sergels torg in Stockholm on May 10, 2026. © Susanne Bergsten (Stockholm) – Sweden is deporting young women to countries where they could face severe gender-based rights violations, Human Rights Watch said today. Media reported that in 2025, at least 92 young adults were set to be deported alone, many of them women who grew up in Sweden and have immediate family there.Sweden has been deporting an increasing number of young adults who spent years on temporary residence permits tied to a family member,…


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