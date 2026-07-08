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Human Rights Observatory

Feelings of statelessness: Watching the Cantonese opera ‘The Flower Princess’ in the UK

By Benson Wong
As Chow Sai-him and Princess Cheung Ping recognise the Ming dynasty cannot be restored, many Hongkongers likewise struggle with the possibility that the HK they once knew may never return.


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