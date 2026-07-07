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Human Rights Observatory

EU Shouldn’t Cut a Migration Deal With the Taliban

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image An activist at EU Commission headquarters protests against a meeting with a Taliban delegation in Brussels, Belgium, June 23, 2026. © 2026 Nicolas Tucat/AFP via Getty Images The European Union hosted a delegation of Taliban officials in Brussels on June 22 for the first time since the group returned to power in Afghanistan in August 2021. The European Commission described the meeting as “technical” and focused on returns, while a Taliban spokesperson described it as a “historic visit” and a step toward regularizing consular relations with EU countries.The negotiations…


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