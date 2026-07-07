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Human Rights Observatory

Japan Shouldn’t Ignore India’s Authoritarian Turn

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Left to right: Japan's Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi, Japan's ambassador to India Ono Kelichi, India's ambassador to Japan Nagma Mohamed Mallick, and India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi with a signed bilateral agreement after their delegation level meeting in New Delhi, India, July 2, 2026. © 2026 Manish Swarup/AP Photo On July 2, Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi, on her first visit to India since taking office, met with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Under their shared "Free and Open Indo-Pacific" vision, an effort to counter China, they agreed to deepen cooperation…


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