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Human Rights Observatory

Nigel Farage’s donations: four key claims fact checked by an expert in political finance

By Sam Power, Lecturer in Politics, University of Bristol
It was prototypical Nigel Farage. A cryptic announcement that a statement is about to be made, a wholesale hijacking of the news agenda hinting at a “will he won’t he?” state of affairs, followed by a blistering attack on “the establishment” (or, at least, Farage’s conception of the establishment), and a big finish – he is resigning as MP for Clacton, therefore triggering a by-election – in which he will stand once more (though it appears the other main parties will not).

This news does rather bury the bigger…The Conversation


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