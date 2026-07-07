Scavenger animals are the missing link in Australia’s bird flu response. Three experts explain
By Niraj Meisuria, PhD Student in Disease Ecology, University of Sydney
Michael Ward, Chair of Veterinary Public Health and Food Safety, University of Sydney
Thomas Newsome, Associate Professor in Global Ecology, University of Sydney
Australia is racing to contain the spread of highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI), which is now believed to have infected seven seabirds.
There are currently five confirmed or suspected cases of the H5N1 clade 2.3.4.4b strain in Western Australia, alongside one in South Australia and one in New South Wales.
HPAI is still not established in Australia,…
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Tuesday, July 7, 2026