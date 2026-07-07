The ethics of being left out of health research
By Sonia S Anand, Associate Vice-President Global Health, McMaster University
Gina Ogilvie, Professor, Tier 1 Canada Research Chair in Global Control of HPV-Related Disease and Cancer, School of Population and Public Health, University of British Columbia
Vanessa Watts, Associate Professor of Indigenous Studies and Sociology, McMaster University
An ethics process must not become so preoccupied with the potential harm of participation that it overlooks the certain harm of exclusion.
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- Tuesday, July 7, 2026