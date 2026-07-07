Is porn actually addictive? The science isn’t straightforward
By Danielle Thielke, PhD Candidate, Sexual Wellbeing, Edith Cowan University
Campbell Ince, PhD Candidate, School of Psychological Sciences, Monash University
Giselle Woodley, Sexologist & Lecturer and Research Fellow in Communications & Culture, Edith Cowan University
Porn is a topic we tend to avoid talking about – whether it be at school, work or around the dinner table.
But in Australia, roughly three-quarters of men (76%) and more than one-third of women (41%) report to have looked at pornographic material in the past year.
And among Australians aged 15-20, more than half (54%) of young men and nearly one-fifth (14%) of young women report accessing porn weekly.
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- Tuesday, July 7, 2026