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Food poverty, stress and housing insecurity: what happens when your parent is detained or deported

By Michelle Peterie, Senior Research Fellow, Sydney Centre for Healthy Societies, University of Sydney
Laura Vidal, Lecturer in Criminology, University of Wollongong
Suzette Jackson, Lecturer Mental Health and Addictions, Auckland University of Technology
Emma* was just a baby when her dad was deported following the cancellation of his Australian visa. Now aged seven, she sometimes still sleeps with his photograph. She can’t understand why he doesn’t visit her, or why he can’t pick her up from school.

Oliver’s* dad is currently in immigration detention, fighting to stay in Australia. Oliver visits the detention centre each week with his mum and little sister, but worries his family is falling apart.

Ruby* was 17 when her mum was deported to New Zealand. She had planned to start uni the following year, but that had to wait.…The Conversation


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© The Conversation -
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